US Bancorp DE Sells 5,473 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,473 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $13,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPOT. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the first quarter worth $1,155,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the first quarter worth $2,163,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the first quarter worth $295,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the first quarter worth $7,017,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the first quarter worth $242,000. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPOT. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price target (up previously from $242.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Spotify Technology from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Spotify Technology in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $396.00 price objective on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Spotify Technology from $277.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.22.

Spotify Technology Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Spotify Technology stock traded down $3.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $298.45. 1,424,336 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,926,067. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52-week low of $129.23 and a 52-week high of $331.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $308.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.54.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.42. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.24) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.