US Bancorp DE Sells 5,962 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,962 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $11,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.0% in the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 154,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 82.2% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 32.6% in the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 210.9% in the first quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 456,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,153,000 after buying an additional 309,806 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 7.8% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 136,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,045,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CNI traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.63. 1,329,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,068,565. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $78.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.89. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $103.96 and a one year high of $134.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.87.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.81%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 39.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.93.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

