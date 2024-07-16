US Bancorp DE Trims Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,269,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Centene were worth $99,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Centene during the fourth quarter valued at $1,325,441,000. Harris Associates L P boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 172.8% in the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 10,863,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,170,000 after acquiring an additional 6,881,450 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Centene by 535.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,837,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,961 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP lifted its position in Centene by 375.1% in the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 1,943,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,826 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Centene by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,161,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,395,000 after purchasing an additional 648,620 shares in the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CNC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Centene from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, June 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on Centene from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Centene from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.23.

Shares of CNC traded up $3.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.10. 5,283,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,379,406. The company has a market cap of $36.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.29. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $60.83 and a 12-month high of $81.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.17. Centene had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $40.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Centene news, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $67,386.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,432. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $67,386.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total transaction of $620,960.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 300,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,313,710.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

