Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its position in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,325 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Valvoline by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VVV. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Valvoline in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Valvoline in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.88.

NYSE:VVV traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,743. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.73 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.05 and a 200-day moving average of $41.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.83. Valvoline Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.15 and a 52-week high of $47.32.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $388.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.75 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 136.59% and a net margin of 11.78%. Valvoline’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

