VanEck China Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBON) Shares Down 0%

VanEck China Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBON – Get Free Report) shares were down 0% on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.88 and last traded at $21.89. Approximately 2,372 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 4,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.90.
VanEck China Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.90.
Institutional Trading of VanEck China Bond ETF
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VanEck China Bond ETF stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in VanEck China Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBON – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA owned 0.07% of VanEck China Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
About VanEck China Bond ETF
The VanEck China Bond ETF (CBON) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ChinaBond China High Quality Bond index. The fund tracks an investment-grade, broad-maturity government\u002Fcredit onshore RMB-denominated China bond index. CBON was launched on Nov 10, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.
