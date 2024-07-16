Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stock Holdings Lowered by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 12,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 12,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $189.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,900. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $149.67 and a 52-week high of $189.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $182.76 and its 200 day moving average is $178.32. The company has a market cap of $82.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.