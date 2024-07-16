Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 222,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,058 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $11,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $424,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,125,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 321,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,417,000 after buying an additional 8,654 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 493,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,662,000 after buying an additional 144,542 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,905,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,431,983. The firm has a market cap of $134.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $51.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.33 and its 200-day moving average is $49.14.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

