Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 754,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,251,000 after buying an additional 5,552 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2,504.3% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 605,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,454,000 after acquiring an additional 582,503 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 342,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 325,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 307,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,167,000 after purchasing an additional 18,371 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT traded up $3.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $274.80. 58,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,817. The company’s 50-day moving average is $265.05 and its 200-day moving average is $262.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $222.27 and a 52-week high of $275.25.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

