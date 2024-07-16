Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Position Increased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 196,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $49,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $231,000. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,499,000. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 37,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,390,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 60,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of VO stock traded up $4.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $253.44. 606,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,661. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.79 and a fifty-two week high of $253.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $244.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.01.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

