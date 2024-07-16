Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by Meeder Advisory Services Inc.

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 839 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,607,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,551,000 after buying an additional 95,988 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,168.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,715,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463,111 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,432,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,621,000 after purchasing an additional 224,843 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,284,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,954,000 after purchasing an additional 92,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,777,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,799,000 after purchasing an additional 61,160 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA VB traded up $2.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $228.15. 700,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,351. The company has a market cap of $56.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $229.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $220.41 and a 200 day moving average of $217.53.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

