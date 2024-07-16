Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Stock Holdings Increased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 322,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,435 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.48% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $84,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 244.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 300,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,759,000 after acquiring an additional 213,588 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,469,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,474,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 246,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,642,000 after acquiring an additional 81,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Q3 Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $16,697,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $6.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $267.94. The stock had a trading volume of 453,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,374. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.86. The company has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $195.63 and a 1 year high of $268.06.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.