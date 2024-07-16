Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $181.05

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $181.05 and last traded at $181.05, with a volume of 7745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $180.27.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VOOV. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.