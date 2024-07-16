Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

MDRX has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Veradigm in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Veradigm from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veradigm currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDRX opened at $9.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.60. Veradigm has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $14.09.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 117.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,806,297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,908,000 after buying an additional 3,140,483 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Veradigm by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,516,574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,024 shares in the last quarter. Tyro Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Veradigm in the first quarter worth $9,055,000. Kent Lake Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Veradigm by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,735,000 after purchasing an additional 575,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc purchased a new stake in shares of Veradigm during the 4th quarter valued at $4,496,000.

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

