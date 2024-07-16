Veren (NYSE:VRN) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Veren (NYSE:VRN – Free Report) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Veren Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:VRN opened at $8.00 on Friday. Veren has a fifty-two week low of $6.03 and a fifty-two week high of $9.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.93 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Veren (NYSE:VRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $821.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.78 million. Veren had a positive return on equity of 12.89% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. Research analysts forecast that Veren will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veren Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veren

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were given a $0.083 dividend. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Veren’s payout ratio is currently -424.95%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Veren in the second quarter worth about $293,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Veren during the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Veren in the second quarter worth $205,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veren during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veren during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

About Veren

Veren Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

Further Reading

