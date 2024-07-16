Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Vericel in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Vericel from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Vericel from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Vericel from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

Vericel Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of VCEL stock traded up $2.37 on Tuesday, hitting $52.22. The company had a trading volume of 437,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,561. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,216.78 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.49. Vericel has a twelve month low of $30.18 and a twelve month high of $53.05.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $51.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.07 million. Vericel had a return on equity of 0.21% and a net margin of 0.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Vericel will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sean C. Flynn sold 6,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $304,875.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 487 shares in the company, valued at $21,924.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sean C. Flynn sold 1,474 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total value of $67,568.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 487 shares in the company, valued at $22,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean C. Flynn sold 6,772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $304,875.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,924.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,791 shares of company stock worth $2,199,394 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Vericel by 86.1% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Vericel during the first quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Vericel by 319.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Vericel during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Vericel during the fourth quarter worth $65,000.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

