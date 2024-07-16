Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Short Interest Update

Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,780,000 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the June 15th total of 2,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 990,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other Verra Mobility news, Director John H. Rexford sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $237,461.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,421.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Verra Mobility news, Director John H. Rexford sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $237,461.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,421.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Baldwin sold 9,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total transaction of $255,074.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,572.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,993 shares of company stock valued at $736,974 over the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRRM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,953,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,024,000 after buying an additional 189,492 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,298,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,945,000 after acquiring an additional 142,175 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 26.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 144,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after acquiring an additional 30,548 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 1,439.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,707,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Verra Mobility by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,676,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,740 shares in the last quarter.

VRRM opened at $29.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 59.20, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.04 and a 200-day moving average of $24.57. Verra Mobility has a 52 week low of $17.04 and a 52 week high of $29.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $209.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.78 million. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 37.87%. Equities research analysts predict that Verra Mobility will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

