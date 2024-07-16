Verus Capital Partners LLC Acquires 43 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 33.1% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its position in Eaton by 2.8% in the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 4,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 8.2% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Eaton by 6.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 283,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,724,000 after buying an additional 17,285 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ETN. Barclays raised their price target on Eaton from $316.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. HSBC raised their price target on Eaton from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $312.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Eaton in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Eaton from $279.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.06.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total transaction of $801,725.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,738.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eaton Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE ETN traded up $6.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $333.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 419,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $133.52 billion, a PE ratio of 39.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $325.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $299.52. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $191.82 and a fifty-two week high of $345.19.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.12. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.39%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

