Verus Capital Partners LLC Buys 163 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 15,631.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,502,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,280,190,000 after acquiring an additional 14,410,073 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,152,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,854,180,000 after purchasing an additional 8,475,698 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,128,322,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 208.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,717,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,025,000 after buying an additional 1,160,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,607,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,510,517,000 after buying an additional 980,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. HSBC raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.55.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 1.9 %

UPS stock traded up $2.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.85. 764,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,979,179. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.79. The stock has a market cap of $125.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.90 and a fifty-two week high of $192.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.