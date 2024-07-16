Verus Capital Partners LLC Grows Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,210 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 675 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 1,365.3% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 718 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 731 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $1,020,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DVN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised Devon Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com raised Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Devon Energy

Devon Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

DVN traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.40. 1,819,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,248,008. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $40.47 and a 1 year high of $55.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.04. The firm has a market cap of $30.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.79%.

About Devon Energy

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.