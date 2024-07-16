Verus Capital Partners LLC Has $661,000 Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,310 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 266.7% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 346.2% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Steph & Co. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 63.8% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 77 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $685.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Melius lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $603.33.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $566.24. 424,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,487,725. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $505.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $532.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $433.97 and a fifty-two week high of $638.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.88, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total value of $47,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,829,839. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total value of $13,602,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 379,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,576,802.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total transaction of $47,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,829,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,174 shares of company stock worth $15,120,796. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

