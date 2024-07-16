Verus Capital Partners LLC Increases Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 11.0% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth $2,009,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth $949,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $850.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $789.00 to $799.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $806.13.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR traded up $5.52 on Tuesday, hitting $876.43. The company had a trading volume of 64,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,620. The company has a market cap of $42.66 billion, a PE ratio of 104.09, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $784.37 and a 200 day moving average of $706.52. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $392.10 and a 52-week high of $883.55.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $457.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.76 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 21.01%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 59.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.85, for a total value of $5,294,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 891,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,861,899.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.29, for a total transaction of $1,658,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,226,308.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.85, for a total value of $5,294,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 891,232 shares in the company, valued at $589,861,899.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 81,310 shares of company stock worth $63,163,317. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

