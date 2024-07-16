Verus Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Murphy USA by 35,556.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 269,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $96,241,000 after buying an additional 269,159 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,560,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 518.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 74,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,660,000 after purchasing an additional 62,688 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 1,146.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 64,193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,889,000 after purchasing an additional 59,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Murphy USA in the 4th quarter worth about $8,949,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Stock Up 3.4 %

NYSE MUSA traded up $16.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $500.15. 40,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,275. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $453.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $417.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.77. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1 year low of $282.49 and a 1 year high of $500.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.09 by ($0.97). The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 64.45% and a net margin of 2.43%. Murphy USA’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 24.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is presently 7.39%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 10,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.32, for a total transaction of $4,575,805.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 199,563 shares in the company, valued at $87,871,580.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Rosemary Turner sold 205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $82,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 10,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.32, for a total value of $4,575,805.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,871,580.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,451 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,498. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MUSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Murphy USA from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on shares of Murphy USA in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy USA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $408.60.

Murphy USA Profile

(Free Report)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Further Reading

