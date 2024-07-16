Verus Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Verus Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,597 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, TCP Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 189,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,241,000 after acquiring an additional 53,827 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:ONEQ traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $72.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,976. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.13. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 12-month low of $49.41 and a 12-month high of $73.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.31.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

