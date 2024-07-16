Verus Capital Partners LLC Sells 349 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Verus Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,734,407,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in Bank of America by 360.9% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 37,290,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,255,514,000 after buying an additional 29,198,846 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Bank of America by 1,071.8% in the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,082,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,150,000 after buying an additional 12,880,492 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Bank of America by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,030,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,502,720,000 after buying an additional 9,879,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 37,654,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,267,820,000 after buying an additional 5,488,790 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Erste Group Bank raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Piper Sandler Companies raised Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.41.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $2.01 on Tuesday, hitting $43.90. 34,111,287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,169,598. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $44.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.71. The company has a market cap of $343.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.35.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $25.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 33.22%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

