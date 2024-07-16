Verus Capital Partners LLC Sells 501 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Verus Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,307 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 62.8% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Intel by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 11,345 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,315 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Intel by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 41,341 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 9,359 shares during the period. Finally, &PARTNERS raised its stake in shares of Intel by 601.0% in the fourth quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 40,874 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 35,043 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.29. 8,610,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,001,383. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $29.73 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.23 and a 200-day moving average of $38.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74, a P/E/G ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.05.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.36%. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,668.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,340.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.58.

View Our Latest Analysis on INTC

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.