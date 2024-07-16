Verus Capital Partners LLC Sells 665 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Verus Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,781,000 after buying an additional 26,067 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $997,000. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 55,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,692,000 after acquiring an additional 17,783 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 60,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 16,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,105,000. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVO traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.44. The stock had a trading volume of 571,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,391,869. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.84. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $148.15. The firm has a market cap of $634.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 91.70% and a net margin of 36.56%. The firm had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.67.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

