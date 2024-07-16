Vianet Group (LON:VNET) Reaches New 52-Week High at $139.80

Vianet Group plc (LON:VNET – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 139.80 ($1.81) and last traded at GBX 136.33 ($1.77), with a volume of 16445 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 137.50 ($1.78).

Vianet Group Stock Down 0.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £40.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8,000.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.58, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 117.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 108.29.

Vianet Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a GBX 0.75 ($0.01) dividend. This is a boost from Vianet Group’s previous dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%.

About Vianet Group

Vianet Group plc provides data services, actionable management information, and business insights in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and Canada. It operates through two segments: Smart Zones and Smart Machines. The company offers SmartContact, a contactless payment solution; SmartVend, a vending management system; iDraught, a draught beer quality and waste management system; SmartInsight, which provides actionable data and insights through interactive reporting; SmartAcademy which offers a range of e-learning videos and face to face training courses to support the business; and SmartMetrics, a telemetry solution that offers data capture and machine management services.

