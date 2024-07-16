VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the June 15th total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
NASDAQ:USTB opened at $50.05 on Tuesday. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.37 and a fifty-two week high of $50.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.68.
VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.1963 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%.
VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile
The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.
