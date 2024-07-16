Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $28.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $29.00.

COCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Vita Coco from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Vita Coco from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.29.

Get Vita Coco alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on COCO

Vita Coco Price Performance

COCO opened at $27.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.19. Vita Coco has a 1-year low of $19.41 and a 1-year high of $33.29.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $112.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.72 million. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that Vita Coco will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Zupo sold 5,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $138,569.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,782.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Es Charles Van sold 2,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $84,318.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,668 shares in the company, valued at $2,935,900.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Zupo sold 5,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $138,569.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,782.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,874 shares of company stock valued at $945,365. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vita Coco

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Vita Coco in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Vita Coco in the first quarter worth about $63,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Vita Coco by 40.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Vita Coco by 1,289.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vita Coco

(Get Free Report)

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vita Coco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Coco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.