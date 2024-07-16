Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) CEO Russell Diez-Canseco Sells 44,381 Shares

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 44,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total transaction of $1,939,893.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,700,842.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Russell Diez-Canseco sold 9,735 shares of Vital Farms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $292,050.00.

NASDAQ:VITL traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.53. 834,876 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,649. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.21 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Vital Farms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $48.41.

Vital Farms ( NASDAQ:VITL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $147.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.87 million. Vital Farms had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 19.58%. On average, analysts expect that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Vital Farms by 162.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Vital Farms by 211.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,192 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the fourth quarter valued at about $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $19.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded Vital Farms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Vital Farms from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Vital Farms from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Vital Farms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vital Farms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

