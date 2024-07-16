Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Posted by on Jul 16th, 2024

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHDGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

IHD traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.48. The company had a trading volume of 55,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,463. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has a twelve month low of $4.49 and a twelve month high of $5.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.22.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD)

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.