Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st.
Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Trading Up 0.7 %
IHD traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.48. The company had a trading volume of 55,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,463. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has a twelve month low of $4.49 and a twelve month high of $5.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.22.
Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Company Profile
