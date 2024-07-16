VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Hits New 12-Month High at $92.53

Shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $92.53 and last traded at $91.92, with a volume of 37120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VSEC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on VSE from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark raised their price objective on VSE from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on VSE in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on VSE from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.80.

VSE Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. VSE had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $241.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.42 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that VSE Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VSE Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSEC. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in VSE in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VSE during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VSE during the fourth quarter worth about $199,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VSE during the first quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VSE during the first quarter worth about $241,000. 91.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VSE

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.

Further Reading

