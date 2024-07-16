Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) were up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $98.28 and last traded at $98.00. Approximately 3,991,068 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 11,236,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.44.

The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.39 and its 200 day moving average is $105.18. The stock has a market cap of $179.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Walt Disney news, Director James P. Gorman purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director James P. Gorman bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,116.01. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walt Disney

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 355.3% during the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

