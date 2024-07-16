Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Now Covered by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Redburn Atlantic restated a sell rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $38.12.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WMG opened at $31.54 on Friday. Warner Music Group has a 1 year low of $28.71 and a 1 year high of $38.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.96 and its 200 day moving average is $33.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.38.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 120.42%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Warner Music Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Warner Music Group will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Warner Music Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warner Music Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Warner Music Group by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,201,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,903,000 after buying an additional 3,881,684 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Warner Music Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,861,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,679,000 after buying an additional 192,215 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Warner Music Group by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,198,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,068,000 after buying an additional 2,397,232 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Warner Music Group by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,713,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,125,000 after buying an additional 1,263,690 shares during the period. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Warner Music Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 1,739,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,445,000 after buying an additional 27,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

About Warner Music Group

(Get Free Report)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.