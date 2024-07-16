Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 21 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,435.00 to $1,524.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. KeyCorp upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,325.00 to $1,440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,267.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,414.06.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock traded up $38.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,280.50. 218,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,906. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $802.46 and a 1 year high of $1,369.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,305.86 and its 200 day moving average is $1,207.73. The firm has a market cap of $71.65 billion, a PE ratio of 50.82, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.38.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.42 by $0.57. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 63.35% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Small sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,323.86, for a total transaction of $39,715,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 112,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,776,710.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert J. Small sold 21,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,315.87, for a total value of $27,909,602.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,852,866.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,323.86, for a total value of $39,715,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,776,710.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,832 shares of company stock valued at $115,387,531. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

