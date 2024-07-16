Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Free Report) by 94.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,989 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $8,970,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $14,980,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 76,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 14,734 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 96.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MSGE traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $38.26. The stock had a trading volume of 247,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,878. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.26 and a 200 day moving average of $36.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.18. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 12-month low of $27.55 and a 12-month high of $41.58.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment ( NYSE:MSGE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $228.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.63 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a net margin of 5.74% and a negative return on equity of 53.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in live entertainment business. The company produces, presents, and hosts live entertainment events, including concerts, sports events, and other live events, such as family shows, performing arts events, and special events. Its operations include a collection of venues, the entertainment and sports bookings business, and the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes production.

