Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Sells 150 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 20.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.45. 8,935,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,104,844. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.26. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.58 and a 52-week high of $99.70.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

