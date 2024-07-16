Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Sells 2,291 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,291 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHE. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 83,921,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852,632 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,997,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,411,000 after purchasing an additional 750,511 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,551.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,739,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,450,000 after purchasing an additional 9,372,497 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,795,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,523,000 after purchasing an additional 16,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rebalance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 1,779,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,940,000 after purchasing an additional 43,356 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHE traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.58. 941,854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,096,297. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.68 and a 200 day moving average of $25.47. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $22.88 and a 12-month high of $27.78.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.