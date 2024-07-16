Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) Hits New 52-Week High at $248.58

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$248.58 and last traded at C$248.14, with a volume of 21154 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$246.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from C$235.00 to C$240.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$193.10.

Waste Connections Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$232.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$224.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$64.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.12.

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.38 by C$0.02. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 9.70%. The business had revenue of C$2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.78 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 8.888 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.96%.

Insider Activity at Waste Connections

In other Waste Connections news, Senior Officer Robert Andres Nielsen sold 2,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$166.00, for a total value of C$332,000.00. In related news, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$167.59, for a total transaction of C$251,387.85. Also, Senior Officer Robert Andres Nielsen sold 2,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$166.00, for a total transaction of C$332,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $752,388. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

