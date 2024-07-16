Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Insider Jon Blotner Sells 4,395 Shares

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) insider Jon Blotner sold 4,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $246,515.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,463,809.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jon Blotner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 2nd, Jon Blotner sold 4,801 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $244,610.95.

Wayfair stock traded up $3.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.28. 4,277,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,203,152. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 3.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.56. Wayfair Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.37 and a 12-month high of $90.71.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Wayfair from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Wayfair from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wayfair currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the first quarter valued at $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

