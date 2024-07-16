Waystar Holding Corp.’s (NASDAQ:WAY) Quiet Period Will End Tomorrow

Waystar’s (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, July 17th. Waystar had issued 45,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on June 7th. The total size of the offering was $967,500,000 based on an initial share price of $21.50. During Waystar’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WAY has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Waystar in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Waystar in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Waystar in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Waystar in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Waystar in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Waystar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

Get Waystar alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Waystar

Waystar Stock Up 1.6 %

Waystar Company Profile

Shares of WAY opened at $21.38 on Tuesday. Waystar has a one year low of $20.26 and a one year high of $23.09.

(Get Free Report)

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Waystar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waystar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.