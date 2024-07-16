Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Trading Up 2.7%

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)’s stock price shot up 2.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $59.35 and last traded at $59.29. 5,784,063 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 18,391,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on WFC shares. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $61.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.31.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.43 and a 200 day moving average of $55.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

Institutional Trading of Wells Fargo & Company

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WFC. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Get Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.