West African Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:WFRSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

West African Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:WFRSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,629,700 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the June 15th total of 1,365,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 50.6 days.
West African Resources Price Performance
Shares of WFRSF opened at $1.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.96 and its 200-day moving average is $0.75. West African Resources has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $1.09.
West African Resources Company Profile
