Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Position Increased by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 21,110,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,589,000 after purchasing an additional 112,178 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,521,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,031 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,497,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,989,000 after acquiring an additional 294,488 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,646,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,235,000 after acquiring an additional 550,804 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $387,481,000. Institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

WPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. CIBC increased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Securities upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.64. 261,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,877,768. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.76, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.76. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $38.37 and a fifty-two week high of $60.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.93.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $296.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.95 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 53.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 47.69%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

