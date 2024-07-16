Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Acquires 9,000 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 300.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 273.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,731,194 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $175,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,109 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 252.4% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,263,754 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $128,220,000 after purchasing an additional 905,173 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 200.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 877,295 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $89,010,000 after purchasing an additional 585,016 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,045,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 330.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 619,664 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $62,871,000 after purchasing an additional 475,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COO traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,039,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,441. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.98. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.93 and a 52-week high of $104.07.

Cooper Companies ( NASDAQ:COO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The medical device company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $942.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $948.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COO. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.78.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

