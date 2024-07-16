Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Boosts Stock Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,930 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Alerian MLP ETF stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.90. 892,033 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,229,451. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.97. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $40.02 and a one year high of $48.98.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

