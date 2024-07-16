Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Cuts Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. trimmed its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 926.3% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. HSBC increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.36.

Kimberly-Clark stock traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.16. 817,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,104,554. The company has a market capitalization of $47.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.04. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $116.32 and a 1 year high of $142.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 89.71%.

In related news, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $1,396,116.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,050.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 6,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.59, for a total transaction of $866,420.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,467.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $1,396,116.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,050.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,395 shares of company stock worth $3,332,776. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

