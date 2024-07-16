Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Decreases Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. cut its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVS. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Novartis by 480.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVS traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $110.39. The stock had a trading volume of 450,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,067. The company has a market cap of $225.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.57. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $92.19 and a 12-month high of $112.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 32.15%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NVS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Novartis from $121.00 to $122.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.13.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

