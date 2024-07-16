Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Has $1.90 Million Position in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lessened its stake in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,217 shares during the quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nestlé by 11.5% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nestlé by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Avity Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Nestlé in the fourth quarter worth $645,000. Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its stake in Nestlé by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 37,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Nestlé by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NSRGY stock traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.75. The stock had a trading volume of 482,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,938. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Nestlé S.A. has a twelve month low of $99.04 and a twelve month high of $125.41.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Nestlé from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

