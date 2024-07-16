Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Has $2.68 Million Position in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. reduced its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) by 40.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,702 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $2,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 315.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 194.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 7.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMAB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.50.

GMAB traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.88. 277,394 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558,129. Genmab A/S has a twelve month low of $24.53 and a twelve month high of $42.72. The company has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.65.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 30.74% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The business had revenue of $603.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.23 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

